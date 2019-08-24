Members of Aontu holding Day of Action in Derry & Belfast

Members of Aontu are today holding a Day of Action in Derry and Belfast to highlight new abortion laws which will come into effect later this year.

The new laws were included in a measure passed just before the summer recess, which also provides for same sex marriage.

Derry City and Strabane District Cllr Dr Anne Mc Closkey says the laws are contrary to the express wish of the assembly, and were not supported any MP from Northern Ireland who takes their seat in Westminster.

She says the people need to know what is happening in the absence of the assembly: