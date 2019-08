Institute have earned their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw in the North West Derby against Coleraine.

Stute may have fancied their chances to get all three points when Coleraine’s Eoin Bradley was sent off but they couldn’t break the deadlock.

Next up for Institute is a Irish League Cup tie with PSNI on Wednesday night before they return to league action with a tough away trip to Glentoran.