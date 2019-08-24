Harps U15s lose in Sligo



Sligo Rovers 2-1 Finn Harps U15s

Despite leading at the break thanks to a Mark M’buli goal, the Finn Harps U15s ended up with nothing to show from their trip to play Sligo Rovers today.

The game, at the Showgrounds, turned against Paul McBride’s boys in the early stages of the second half thanks to quick fire goals from Michael Clifford and Boaskani.

The visitors had led from the 20th minute, courtesy of M’buli’s goal. Harps battled for the remainder of the second half with Jamie Harris and Josh Maxwell coming close to equalising.

McBride’s side is back in action on Wednesday evening against Derry City U15s at the Curragh.