Glengad United’s historic run in the FAI Senior Cup has come to an end at the hands of Waterford United.

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners in the second round clash at Maginn Park, Buncrana on Saturday evening.

Glengad were the first Junior team from Donegal to reach the second round of the FAI Cup but the Premier Division opponents proved a step too far for them on this occasion.

Chris Ashmore reports…

Chris also got the thoughts of match analyst Gavin Cullen…