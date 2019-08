The Donegal All-County Leagues are drawing to a close with most teams across all four divisions down to their last two rounds of games.

Kilcar claimed the Division One title a number of weeks ago and Ardara clinched the Division Two title as well as promotion to Division One last weekend.

But as Tom Comack has been finding out from Frank Craig of the Donegal News, there is still a lot to be resolved before the leagues are wrapped up next weekend…