Peter Donnelly part of McEnaney’s proposed backroom team

Tyrone man Peter Donnelly could be in line for a quick return to the GAA world.

Donnelly left the Tyrone senior management set up to take on a strength and conditioning role with the Ulster Rugby Academy.

It’s understood he has agreed to be part of Seamus Banty McEnaney’s backroom team should he get the vacant job in Monaghan.

Former All-Ireland winner Donnelly cut his coaching teeth with Cavan before becoming s&c coach with his native Tyrone.

It’s believed Donnolly will be able to combine both jobs.

Malachy O Rourke stepped down after 7 years in charge of the Farney county following their championship exit to Armagh.