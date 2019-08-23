Claims Minister & HSE in denial about bed closures at LUH

It’s been claimed that both the Health Minister and senior management of the HSE are in denial over bed closures at Letterkenny University Hospital with calls for all 20 beds in its Short Stay Ward to reopen.

Last year, the government announced that the beds would all reopen however; the HSE allocated funding to reopen 5, with Saolta reallocating funding to ensure that 10 beds would reopen.

In a response to a recent parliamentary question, the HSE indicated that there were no closed beds in the hospital.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says that’s alarming: