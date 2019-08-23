It’s go for Donegal’s moving rally museum

When Déjâ Vu Donegal ‘comes to town’ next weekend, Donegal will reverberate to the sound of 160 very special cars, driven by very special people, The response to the event that fires up the memories of almost fifty years of rallying in the county, will bring smiles to all and much needed funds to the Donegal Hospice.

The Hotspots on the 120 mile route on Saturday 31st. August will be the 10.00am start at Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey; the mid-day lunch at the Singing Pub on Atlantic Drive and the Ramelton Rumble (3 – 5pm), where the cars will be on show for two hours before they head off into their parade through the famous town stage.

CHAMPIONS GALORE

The six-time winner Andrew Nesbitt leads the cavalcade in the spectacular WRC Subaru S10 once driven by World Champion Petter Solberg, and similar to the one in which the Armagh driver set fastest time on every stage in 2000 to win the rally.

All twelve former winners have gone to enormous lengths to mirror the machines that they drove in the past or to borrow almost priceless cars. Eugene Donnelly, a three time winner, will be in a Mk. II Ford Escort previously driven by the first ever Rally World Champion, Bjorn Waldegard. Look out for the five-time Belgium Champion Patrick Snijers in an ex-works Mk I Escort and the multiple British and Circuit of Ireland Champion, Jimmy McRae in an immaculate Group B Opel Manta 400.

The Ramelton Festival Committee are helping us to turn back the clock to recreate the days when the sound of Donegal International Rally cars ricocheted off their walls and hopped over their kerbs. During the Ramelton Rumble the public will have time to wander along the Shore Road, view the cars at close quarters, take some selfies and collect autographs from their rallying heroes.

Champions, winners, and two very brave ladies will be inside the roll cages as Rosemary Smith will be grappling with a powerful Sunbeam Tiger and Marie Molloney, (now Callaghan) will be mingling with the men in this extravaganza.

Come and enjoy the show and help to fill the Donegal Hospice’s collection buckets when the largest ever Déjà Vu Motorsport events comes to the hills next weekend.

WEEKEND FORMAT

Friday 31st, August

4.30 – 7.00pm Registration – Ulster Tyres, Stranrolar.

8.30 – 10.30pm Welcome Reception – Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey. (Invitation only).

Saturday 30th, August

10.00 Start of 120 mile run. – Jackson’s Hotel

Letterleague, Gartan and Glen stages.

11.45-13.30 Lunch Halt – Singing Pub, Atlantic Drive, Fanad and Knockalla stages.

3.00-5.00 The Ramelton Rumble – Ramelton Shore Road.

7.00 Gala Dinner – Jackson’s Hotel. (Invitation only).