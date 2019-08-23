Fears Home Help crisis in Donegal has deepened considerably

There are fears that the Home Help crisis in Donegal has deepened considerably, with patients unable to return home from hospital due to a lack of packages available.

The crisis is said to be also affecting capacity issues across the county, as many hospitals do not have a full complement of nursing staff due to the employment embargo.

While the Government has indicated that hours have increased year on year, it’s thought that this is not reflected on the ground.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher believes that the service is on the verge of collapse, as another winter looms: