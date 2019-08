Bonagee United were crowned North West Women’s Super League champions on Thursday night.

The Letterkenny side needed to beat the defending champions Illies Celtic in Inishowen to lift the title for the first time.

Having joined up with the Bonagee girls a few weeks ago, Geraldine McLaughlin was the star of the show as the Termon sharp shooter scored a hat trick to seal the title for her side.

Paula McGrory and Danielle Doherty scored the goals for Illies.