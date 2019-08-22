Police in Derry welcome sentencing of rioter

The PSNI have welcomed the sentencing of a 23 year old for a number of offences committed during disorder in Derry on July 13th last year.

John Paul Moore has been handed a five and a half year sentence for a number of offences committed during disorder in Derry on July 13th 2018.

He is due to serve two years and nine months in custody and the remainder on licence.

Moore pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including five counts of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and four counts of throwing petrol bombs at police.

Detective Inspector Jack said these offences were committed during six consecutive nights of reckless violence in the city when police officers, ordinary men and women, were simply doing their jobs, trying to protect the community and keep people safe.

He says he hopes the sentencing will act as a deterrent to others who consider getting involved in this type of behaviour and that it shows this type of activity will not be tolerated.