People warned not to swim at Bundoran beach

People are being warned not to swim at Bundoran beach due to possible health risks.

The ‘No Swim’ warning has been issued by Donegal County Council and is expected to be in place for the next three days.

It’s understood that there are possible elevated levels of E.coli in the water due to water overflow in the area.

The Council say they will be monitoring the situation over the coming days but local Cllr Michael McMahon anticipates the ban may be lifted sooner rather than later after a further test is conducted this evening: