Man sentenced to 9 years for child sexual offences in Derry

A man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for a number of child sexual offences in Derry.

6 years are to be spent in custody and 3 years on probation.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The man was convicted of 14 counts of historical child sexual abuse against a female child – 6 x indecent assaults and 8 x gross indecency during a period from 1986 – 1991.

Detective Constable Rankin says the woman displayed immense courage in coming forward to police and seeing this trial through to a successful conclusion.

He says he hopes her tenacity and resolution to bring this man to justice will encourage anyone else who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police.

Detective Constable Rankin says the Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people and regardless of when an offence took place, we will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.

Anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse is encouraged to contact police on 101.