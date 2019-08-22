LoveDonegal day hailed huge success

The #LoveDonegal day campaign has been hailed a huge success.

Last Wednesday, the initiative reached worldwide audiences of over 33 million people, trended at No 1 in Ireland, and trended in the UK and the US.

The total number of social media posts was over 190,000.

The day was part the Donegal Connect event which is running from September 27th to October 6th.

Chief Executive of Donegal Local Enterprise, Michael Tunney says there have been a number of enquiries from the diaspora about moving back to the county as a result of the campaign: