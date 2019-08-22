Green leader wants to bring people back into rural villages

Green leader Eamon Ryan has said he believes an initiative to bring people to live around smaller towns and villages would so much to revitalise rural Ireland, particularly in Donegal.

Mr Ryan was speaking on the Nine til Noon Show.

He told Greg Hughes that the best way to combat the government’s perceived assault on rural Ireland would be to grow the population in areas which have lost their post offices, garda stations and other facilities………..

However, Donegal Aontu representative Mary T Sweeney accused Mr Ryan of seeking to move people away from their family farms.

She believes the Green leader’s suggestion does not recognise the emotional bonds people have with their farms and their parishes…………….