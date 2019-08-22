Fears Garda shakeup may heavily impact policing in Donegal

There are fears that a shakeup of An Garda Siochana may heavily impact policing in Donegal.

The Donegal Garda Division is expected to merge with Sligo and Leitrim as part of major changes to the force.

The new plans to be announced this morning are also expected to result in more sergeants and inspectors with the reduction of divisions allowing more Gardai to be released to the front line.

However Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor has serious reservations as to how the changes will impact rural policing in the county: