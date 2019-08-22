FAI Cup Preview – Glengad Manager Shane Byrne

Donegal soccer history will be re-written on Saturday as Glengad United become the first junior side from the county to play in the second round of the FAI Senior Cup when they meet Waterford FC at Maginn Park, Buncrana.

By reaching the semi final of the National Junior Cup last season, the Inishowen side booked their place in the top cup competition in the country.

So far they have beaten Home Farm and St Michael’s, on both occasions by penalty shoot out.

It’s a David versus Goliath tie with Glengad Manager Shane Byrnes under no illusion how big a game it is and how difficult it could be just to stay with the Premier Division side.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has bee speaking with the Crua boss ahead of the visit of Waterford…