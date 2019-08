Gardai in Donegal are warning of another scam doing the rounds.

This time, callers claiming to represent Eir broadband are ringing from a number beginning 07158.

Gardai are advising that genuine Eir broadband services do not call requesting personal details over the phone.

People are advised to be be cautious and to never give personal details out over the phone, to instead, hang up, take note of the number if possible and contact local Gardai.