Between now and the end of the season Derry City will meet Dundalk three times, this Friday night in the FAI Cup last 16, then in the EA Sports Cup Final and in early October in the Premier Division.

Ahead of the Champions trip to the Brandywell on Friday, Derry Manager Declan Devine will be without in-form striker David Parkhouse through suspension, while Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe remained doubtful through injury.

Derry boss Declan Devine is confident they can give Dundalk a tough game…