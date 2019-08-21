Ulster Senior League sign new sponsorship deal



The Ulster Senior League has agreed a new sponsorship deal and will be known as the bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League for the 2019/20 season.

The new sponsorship deal was agreed recently in time for the kick off of the new season.

The bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League will get underway in early September following the group phase of the Donegal News USL League Cup.

“We are delighted to welcome bmcsports.ie on board as the new title sponsor of the Ulster Senior League,” said USL Secretary Niall Callaghan.

“Brian McCormick and the team at Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure and bmcsports.ie have been strong supporters of the Ulster Senior League over the years.

“The USL is delighted to have a long-standing and successful business associated with the League as the sponsor.”

bmcsports.ie succeeds the Four Lanterns as the sponsors of the Ulster Senior League.

Mr Callaghan said: “The USL was indebted to the support of the Four Lanterns, who were sponsors from the very first running of the League in 1986.

“The Grimes family, from day one, backed the League and we were lucky to have such a long-term relationship.

“We are looking forward to forging a long partnership with bmcsports.ie as we believe their support is an indicator of the support for intermediate football in Donegal.”

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure was established in 1995 and the store has been a fixture on Letterkenny Main Street since.

bmcsports.ie offers a unique team wear range of clothing for all leading brands, ensuring clubs can be kited out with quality team wear.

bmcsports.ie have their own embroidery and printing service in-store to ensure swift production of orders.

“We are privileged to come on board as the new sponsors of the Ulster Senior League,” said Brian McCormick.

“The Ulster Senior League offers a fantastic standard of football for young players locally. Clubs and the USL Inter-provincial team are now regularly competing at the top level, which proves the standard of the game.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with the Ulster Senior League and wish the teams and players all the best for the new season.”

The fixtures for the 2019/20 bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League will be released in due course.