It’s been revealed that the pub population in Donegal is down 20.1% since 2005.

New data from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland shows that approximately 91 pubs in the county have shut their doors over the last 14 years.

Meanwhile, the drinks and hospitality sector enable 7,443 jobs in Donegal and €168 million in tourism spend in the constituency.

Padraig Cribben, DIGI member and CEO at Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says a number of factors are at play: