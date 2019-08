Fianna Fail’s Brexit Spokesperson says the potential undermining of the Good Friday Agreement as a result of Brexit is “frightening.”

It comes after the PSNI warned of a heightened risk of violence, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Yesterday the EU rejected the British Prime Minister’s latest attempts to scrap the backstop, saying there’s no realistic alternatives.

Fianna Fail’s Lisa Chambers says the backstop is vital to ensure peace on the island is protected: