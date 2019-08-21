One ambulance serving south west Donegal ‘unacceptable’

The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that there are currently no plans to provide a second ambulance in Killybegs.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says serious pressures exists with only one ambulance covering the area from Inver Bridge to Glencolmcille and Ardara.

In some instances, if available an ambulance is dispatched from Letterkenny, Dungloe or Ballyshannon to the South of the county which has resulted in lengthy wait times.

Deputy Gallagher says its clear once again that political promises have amounted to nothing: