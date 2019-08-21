Glencolmcille reassured work on poor phone coverage ‘imminent’

The community of Glencolmcille are being reassured that work to address poor phone coverage in the area is imminent.

It follows serious concern raised that Community First Responders have missed emergency call outs in Glencolmcille due to a weak signal.

While recent fundraising has led to extra defibrillators for the community, it’s thought locally that not having a signal will cost lives.

While acknowledging that this is a major problem for the locality, Cllr Niamh Kennedy says that the Council is committed to resolving the issue, and that work is to start in the coming weeks and will only only take two days to complete: