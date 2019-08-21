Donegal ISPCA seeking owners of rescued rabbits

Donegal ISPCA is trying to locate the owners of two pet rabbits found on the loose in the vicinity of the Woods Estate near Buncrana.

The ISPCA responded to a call from a member of the public about two rabbits on the loose in the Woods Estate near Buncrana, Co. Donegal. The rabbits had been sighted by a number of people over a couple of weeks however, the rabbits were very nervous making it near impossible to catch them.

A kind hearted lady who was concerned about them, set to work coaxing them into her garden and was successful in catching them after many efforts to do so. She contacted the ISPCA for help and now both rabbits are now safe in ISPCA care at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre Ramelton, in Letterkenny, where they are recuperating after their ordeal.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Denise McCausland, said: “We are appealing for information to help trace an owner for these little guys who may have escaped. One of the male rabbits has a deformity in his right eye and it is unclear if he has any vision and whether it is a result of a previous or recent injury. Both rabbits appear to be in reasonably good health, just a little tired and hungry. The male rabbit appears to be neutered and they are both currently being veterinary assessed.”

Denise added: “Huge thanks to the animal loving public for reporting the sightings and for the numerous efforts to capture them. Domestic rabbits would struggle to fend for themselves in the wild and were in serious danger from predators, placing them in a very vulnerable position. We currently have no rabbit hutch or enclosure at the Centre and we hope someone might like to donate one, used or new, so we have a dedicated space to help more rescued rabbits”.