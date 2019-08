Police in Derry searching for a missing man are keen to speak to a taxi driver who was flagged down by the man outside Altnagelvin Hospital this afternoon at around 2pm.

Its believed the man was wearing dark bottoms, a blue top with light blue on the shoulders, white stripes on the sleeve and bearing Sion Mills Cricket Club logo and he also had a cut on his lip.

Police say they are keen to locate him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101.