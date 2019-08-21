Concern as door falls off Bus Eireann bus on Derry-Galway route

A South Donegal TD says there needs to be a safety review of all buses in the Bus Eireann fleet after a door fell off the Route 64 bus from Derry to Galway on Monday.

The service had left Derry at 7.15 in the morning, and an hour into the final leg from Sligo to Galway, the door came off just outside Charlestown.

Deputy Mc Sharry says while it’s fortunate that no one was injured, the incident could have had fatal consequences.

He says to date, Bus Éireann have been less than reassuring about this incident, and they must now provide more information: