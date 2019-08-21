Calls for Donegal to be prioritised in potential school bus scheme

A Donegal TD says any programme to address the issue of concessionary school bus tickets must substantially benefit Donegal.

Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says the Department of Education is believed to have set aside a million euro to address problems where people are seeking access to school transport, but are deemed not to qualify as a matter of right.

He says this has been a thorny issue in Donegal for many years, and action needs to be taken now to avoid the problems we have seen in recent years: