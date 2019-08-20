USL League Cup draw

Last season’s finalists in the Ulster Senior League Cup have avoided each other in the group phase of the 2019/20 competition.

Letterkenny Rovers overcame Cockhill Celtic 3-1 at Finn Park in late April to secure the prize and end a six-season dominance by Cockhill.

The draw for the 2019/20 Donegal News USL League Cup took place on Monday night at a delegate meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Group A – Fanad United, Finn Harps Reserves, Letterkenny Rovers.

Group B – Bonagee United, Cockhill Celtic, Derry City Reserves.