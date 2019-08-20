Stark warning issued over eight year olds driving quads in Donegal

It’s emerged that children, some as young as eight years old are driving quads illegally on public roads in Donegal.

The issue is said to be particularly prevalent in Inishowen with Gardai confirming that they have attended a number of minor crashes in recent months.

Gardai have also been alerted to numerous instances of young people speeding and driving erratically on quads in both private and public areas.

Sgt Charlene Anderson says it’s a serious issue and there’s an onus on parents to know what their children are doing: