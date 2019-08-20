UK researchers say adding Vitamin D to flour could cut costs

Researchers in the UK say the cost of adding Vitamin D to flour would be worth the savings in health.

The study says fortifying bread would help fight low levels of the vitamin in people, caused by a lack of sunshine.

Its comes after Donegal doctor Martin Coyne examined 10 thousand test results from Letterkenny University Lab and found that 75% of samples had insufficient vitamin D levels.

Dr Coyne has blamed the severe lack of sunshine in the county for the low levels of vitamin D and high number of people suffering with osteoporosis.

Professor Emma Frew, who was involved in the study in the UK, says it would be worth doing: