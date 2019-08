Rents in Donegal rose by almost 9% in the second quarter of this year.

According to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report, across Ulster, rents are now 16% above their previous high in early 2008.

Nationally, rents rose by an average of 6.7% in the year to June 2019, marking the lowest rate of rental inflation across the country since the final quarter of 2013.

Economist at Trinity College, Dublin and author of the report, Ronan Lyons says low supply is continuing to have an affect on the market: