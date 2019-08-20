More questions raised over gynaecologist waiting list at LUH

A local health campaigner has hit out at new figures which show the waiting time for a gynaecologist appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital is one of the highest in the country.

Betty Holmes of Donegal Action for Cancer Care was reacting to confirmation yesterday that 1,783 women across the county are currently waiting for an appointment.

In a statement to DACC, the hospital says that a process of recruiting a fifth Obstetrician and Gynaecologist is currently underway.

Ms. Holmes says this response raises even more concern: