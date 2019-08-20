McCarron appointed Ulster Boxing VP

Carrigart man James McCarron has been appointed vice-president of the Ulster Boxing Council.

The McCarron family is synonymous with Donegal boxing. James who is secretary of the Donegal County Board has represented Donegal along with his three brothers, sister and father are many levels.

James appointment was confirmed at the recent U.B.C Agm in Belfast.

Apart from James moving into the vice president role the rest of the board was returned.

Raphoe’s Peter O’Donnell is also a member of the Ulster body.

Officer Board

President: Kevin Duffy

Vice President: James McCarron (Donegal)

Secretary: Charlie Toland

Treasurer: Jim Knox

Medical Registrar: Eamon Henry

Registrar: Eugene Duffy

Child Protection Officer: Liam Corr

Medical Officer: Dr. Michael McKenna.

Members

Christy Fullerton, Gary McGillion, Eugenie O’Kane Jnr, John Gallagher, Marty Toland, Gerry McCarthy, Michael O’Neill, Peter O’Donnell