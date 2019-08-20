McCarron appointed Ulster Boxing VP

Carrigart man James McCarron has been appointed vice-president of the Ulster Boxing Council.
The McCarron family is synonymous with Donegal boxing. James who is secretary of the Donegal County Board has represented Donegal along with his three brothers, sister and father are many levels.
James appointment was confirmed at the recent U.B.C Agm in Belfast.
Apart from James moving into the vice president role the rest of the board was returned.
Raphoe’s Peter O’Donnell is also a member of the Ulster body.
Officer Board
President: Kevin Duffy
Vice President: James McCarron (Donegal)
Secretary: Charlie Toland
Treasurer: Jim Knox
Medical Registrar: Eamon Henry
Registrar: Eugene Duffy
Child Protection Officer: Liam Corr
Medical Officer: Dr. Michael McKenna.
Members
Christy Fullerton, Gary McGillion, Eugenie O’Kane Jnr, John Gallagher, Marty Toland, Gerry McCarthy, Michael O’Neill, Peter O’Donnell