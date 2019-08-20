Former Donegal man awaiting murder trial charged with intimidating witnesses

A former Convoy man who is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife has been charged with intimidating two witnesses.

A police witness told Omagh Magistrates Court she could connect Stephen McKinney to the offences. She gave no details.

43 year old Stephen McKinney, originally from Strabane is charged with murdering his wife during a boat trip in County Fermanagh and is due to go on trial later this year.

The family had been living in Convoy for a number of years at the time of Lu Na McKinney’s death.

The 35 year died after entering the water at Devenish Island on Lough Erne in April 2017.

Her husband, with an address now at Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone denies the charge.

Stephen McKinney’s bail conditions had been eased earlier this year to allow him to visit his wife’s grave on the anniversary of her death.

He has been further charged in court this week with intimidating two witnesses with Judge Bernie Kelly remanding the 43 year old on bail until October 1st.