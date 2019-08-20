Donegal families facing pressure with back to school costs

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is urging the Government to urgently address back to school costs.

His party, as part of a new ‘Lets End Back to School Stress’ policy document, is proposing a ‘Back to School Bonus’ of €140 per child to be paid to all families over the summer to help tackle the rising costs of new school terms.

Its believed on average, parents are spending around €950 sending their child to primary school and almost €1,4000 at secondary school level.

Senator MacLochlainn says there is no such thing as free education: