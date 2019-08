Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman is warning those responsible for the Fermanagh bomb attack that they’ll ‘fail’ in their campaign.

Police in the North are blaming dissident republicans for the explosion near Newtownbutler yesterday morning.

The device detonated as police were investigating another security alert.

No one was injured, but the PSNI says a number of officers are lucky to be alive.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, who lives near the Fermanagh border, has condemned those responsible: