Brandywell to host EA Sports Cup Final

The EA SPORTS Cup final between Derry City and Dundalk will be played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The home team draw was completed at FAI HQ, Abbotstown this morning.

The final will take place on Saturday, September 14 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm.

Dundalk booked their place in the final after the 6-1 semi-final win over Bohemians last night at Oriel Park while Derry beat Waterford 4-2 after extra time in their semi final two weeks ago.

Dundalk’s fixture against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, September 13 will now be postponed and a new date will be announced in due course.