55% of court fines paid in Donegal

Only 40 percent of fines handed out in Irish courts in 2017 and 2018 have been paid, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

However, the figures show a higher rate of compliance in Donegal, with a payment rate of 55%.

2017 saw 1,517 fines issued in Donegal, 909 of which were paid. That’s a compliance rate of 60%, compared to 49% nationally.

Last year, Donegal saw 1,475 fines issued, 750 of which were paid. That’s a local compliance rate of 51%, substantially more than the national rate of 32%.

Athlone solicitor John Keogh believes the low payment rate nationally is due to a new system introduced in 2016, which reduced the threat of jail for those who don’t pay…………….

Between 2017 and 2018, fines totalling almost €931,000 were issued across Donegal’s seven courthouses, over half of them in Letterkenny.

2017 Figures

2018 Figures