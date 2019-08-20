140 sheep perish in Lifford blaze

A local farmer is counting the cost after his entire flock of sheep perished in a fire in Lifford.

The blaze broke out in a farm shed at Drumbouy at some stage on Sunday morning with the alarm raised at 1pm.

Approximately 140 sheep died as a result of the fire.

An investigation is continuing with Gardai in Lifford saying that they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson says they are not ruling out the possibility of the fire being started deliberately: