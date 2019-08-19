Two men charged in connection with Derry burglaries

Two men are due in court today, charged in connection with a series of recent burglaries in Derry.

A 42 year old man has been charged with 3 counts of burglary, 2 counts of burglary with intent to steal and going equipped for burglary.

The second man, a 49 year old has been charged with 3 counts of burglary, 2 counts of burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Both are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.