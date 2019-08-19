State spends €108,000 protecting Caiseal Mara Hotel

It’s emerged that €108,000 has been spent by the government on security at the Caiseal Mara Hotel since the beginning of the year.

The building in Moville has been under guard since it was badly damaged in a fire last November.

The fire came shortly after it emerged that the hotel was to be used as a Direct Provision Centre for asylum seekers waiting to have their cases heard.

The security costs were detailed in the Irish Times today on foot of Freedom of Information Requests submitted by journalist Sorcha Pollak.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes that this fire, and a similar incident in Rooskey County Leitrim, has left asylum seekers very nervous………….