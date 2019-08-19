No injuries reported in County Fermanagh explosion

There’s been an explosion near Wattle Bridge in County Fermanagh, closer to the border with Cavan and Monaghan.

Local SDLP Cllr Adam Gannon says his understanding is that police and bomb disposal teams were working to make another device safe yesterday and into today when a secondary device was triggered nearby.

Urging people to go to the PSNI with any information, he says murdering or maiming police officers achieves no goals, and it is a crime that has no support in Fermanagh.

Local MP Michelle Gildernew says it’s lucky no one died………….