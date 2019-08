Over 28-thousand women are waiting to see a gynaecologist in Ireland, with almost 5,400 waiting more than a year.

Letterkenny University Hospital had one of the highest figures outside Dublin at 1,783, second only to Galway.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says nationally, the number of women waiting has increased by 40 percent over the last five years, with the consultant recruitment and retention crisis is a major factor in the delays.