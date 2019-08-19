Irish Water working to repair number of bursts in Donegal

Irish Water are working to repair a number of burst water mains across Donegal this afternoon.

In Inishowen, households and business premises in the Urris area are currently experiencing supply disruptions.

The utility say supply should be returned shortly.

Meanwhile, in the South of the county a burst water main is affecting supply in Stragar, Altnagapple, Meanalaharry, Meanavally, Killybegs and surrounding areas

Irish Water say a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of works.

It’s expected works will be completed by 4pm.