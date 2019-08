There are fears someone will be seriously injured or worse, unless action is taken to repair the Glen Road in Anagarie.

The road is currently in a very dangerous state with part of the route falling away.

While €15,000 in funding has been allocated for works to be carried out.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig believes this funding is nowhere near enough.

He is calling on Donegal County Council to urgently address the issue…….