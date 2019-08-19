Calls for traffic calming measures to be installed in Killea

Residents in Killea are calling on Donegal County Council to install traffic calming measures, in a bid to reduce the speed of motorists travelling through the border village.

Fear is mounting that someone will be killed unless urgent action is taken to reduce speed in the area.

Spokesperson for the Killea Concerned Residents Group, Sean Carlin says commuter traffic is one element but says at times when there is a higher volume of traffic passing through the village such as the weekend of the Donegal Rally, residents feel they are under siege: