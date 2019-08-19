Almost 1,600 people join Senior Alert scheme in Donegal

More than 50,000 people have been approved for the Seniors Alerts Scheme since 2015, almost 1,600 of those in Donegal.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring has revealed that more than half of the 50,000 new applicants have joined the scheme since last year.

The number of people signing up to the Seniors Alert Scheme in Donegal has increased by over 1000% since 2015.

In 2015, 47 people signed up to the scheme and in 2018, the number of people in the county availing of the scheme was at an all time high with 552 people signed up.

So far this year, 376 people in Donegal are being supported by the scheme.

Minister Michael Ring says the increase in users is a direct result of a significant increase in Government funding.

Last year, more than €5.4 million was spent on the scheme with almost 20,000 new participants from around the country being approved for the personal security device. And in the first six months of this year, 10,000 people have already been approved.