Yvonne Bonner looks ahead to new AFL season Down Under

Yvonne Bonner is preparing for her second season in Australia playing Australian Rules with the Western Giants.

Her first season could have not have been more promising as the Glenfin woman was consistently finding the back of the net for her side while she also picked up the Goal of the Season award.

Their pre season in Sydney gets underway in October but Bonner is heading back to Oz today.

She was able to take time out to speak with Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport about her the upcoming season Down Under…