Setanta were beaten in the Shield final of the Kilmacud 7s Tournament yesterday evening by Crotta of Kerry.

6-06 v 2-04 was the final score in favour of the Kerry Senior Hurling Champions.

Setanta will now their turn their attention to their Donegal Senior Hurling Championship final against St. Eunan’s in two weeks time.

After the final yesterday, Setanta’s Danny Cullen gave his thoughts to Cóilín Duffy…